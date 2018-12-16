Entrepreneur Weekly
Dave Woodward, Michael Parrella, Alex Brown, Sita Thompson, Randy Garn , Amanda Holmes & Scott Duffy
In our final installment of special event coverage from DigitalMarketer Traffic & Conversion Summit 2018, Skipio’s Randy Garn helps co-host as we dive deep into online conversion strategies and tools. First up, what if we told you that you can build web pages that integrate perfectly into your sales funnel without any graphic design or coding experience. No, you aren't dreaming. ClickFunnels makes it easy to convert online shoppers with the help of proven web templates with drag-and-drop editing. Chief Revenue and Business Development Officer, Dave Woodward, explains how you can get started in just minutes. Next, seven years ago Michael Parrella was broke and struggling to find his next meal. With his back against the wall, Michael launched a fitness franchise that would take America by storm and make him a multimillionaire. Find out how Michael set iLoveKickboxing apart in a competitive and crowded marketplace. Then, Alex Brown, Co-founder of The Beard Club is excited to announce his next venture, Subscription Hacks. Alex is on a mission to teach e-commerce entrepreneurs how to build an 8-figure subscription service in just eight months, learn more. Last but not least, Sita Thompson shares the origin story of her luxury lifestyle apparel brand, SITA Couture. Joined by Amanda Holmes of Chet Holmes International and Scott Duffy of Scott Duffy Media, Sita explains how she plans to make the jump from B-to-B sales to e-commerce. [00:00:00] Discover Your New Sales Funnel Strategy [00:04:36] Never Be Boring: Fortune Favors the Bold [00:11:31] iLoveKickboxing Fitness Franchise [00:18:22] Don't Wait! Taking Action Breeds Success [00:25:20] Build 8-figure Subscription Service in 8 Months [00:33:23] Dress for Success with SITA Couture