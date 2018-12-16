Entrepreneur Weekly
Marc Gorlin & Demetri Argyropoulos
Traditional shipping methods can be costly. Marc Gorlin created an App-based, on-the-go shipping company with small businesses in mind. Roadie has over 60,000 registered drivers from coast to coast that are ready to help your items reach their final destination faster while saving you cash. The Roadie Founder and CEO shares the biggest challenges he faced launching this innovative platform and offers his #1 advice for first time entrepreneurs. Next, how can you use relationship equity and strategic capital to gain an advantage on the competition? Avant Global Founder and CEO, Demetri Argyropoulos, explains how to craft a winning sales pitch to secure savvy investors, nurture top talent, and identify money-making startups. [00:00:00] Remodeling Foible Inspires Roadie Platform [00:05:25] Save Cash on Traditional Shipping Methods [00:11:30] Challenges Facing On-the-Go Delivery App [00:18:21] Building Relationship Equity and Strategic Capital [00:26:18] Part Talent Agent, Part Angel Investor [00:33:22] Advice for Entrepreneurs Looking to Invest