Entrepreneur Weekly
David Novak
Heartwired Leadership & Building Your People Capability Is your business struggling? Your leadership strategy may be to blame. CEO and Co-Founder of oGoLead, David Novak, calls for the end of toxic leadership in favor of a people-first approach. David offers hard-earned lessons learned during his 17 year tenure as the Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Yum! Brands (Pizza Hut, KFC, and Taco Bell). We explore what it means to be 'Heartwired', discover why recognition is the entrepreneur's #1 tool, hear what’s coming up on the oGoLead Leadership Podcast, and preview three of David's best-selling books; O Great One!, Taking People with You, and The Education of an Accidental CEO. Plus, David reveals his personal formula for success. [00:00:00] Using 'Heartwired' Leadership to Inspire [00:06:47] oGoLead Aims to Eliminate Toxic Leadership [00:11:30] David Novak's Formula for Success [00:18:21] Importance of Recognition in the Workplace [00:25:54] Communicating with Millennials and Gen Z [00:33:22] "Know Yourself and Grow Yourself"