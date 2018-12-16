Entrepreneur Weekly
Dr. Sunnie Giles & Jesse Wolfe
Leadership Strategies to Achieve Colossal Growth Unlock game-changing innovation by reshaping your leadership strategy. Executive coach, creator of Quantum Leadership Group, and author of “The New Science of Radical Innovation: The Six Competencies Leaders Need to Win Big in a Complex World”, Dr. Sunnie Giles, reveals her strategy to catalyze experimentation and learning in the workplace. Then, O’Dang Hummus took the nation by storm after the savory spread was featured on ABC’s Shark Tank. Founder and CEO, Jesse Wolfe, dishes on what it’s like to be mentored by business giants, Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec. Plus, Jesse shares how to survive explosive growth when you rapidly expand past your five year business plan. [00:00:00] 3 Criteria for 'Radical' Innovations [00:05:06] Chasing the American Dream (and Cabbage) [00:11:30] Learn to Self-manage, Inspire Your Team [00:18:21] Sharks Take a Bite Out of O'Dang Hummus [00:27:07] Securing Mentors During Explosive Growth [00:33:22] Overcome Rejection and Fail Forward