Entrepreneur Weekly
Gaydon "G" Leavitt, Brian Smith & Jerry Harrison
Demystifying Artificial Intelligence & Investing in Healthcare Utilizing Artificial Intelligence isn't only for big corporations. Savavo Automation Expert, Gaydon "G" Leavitt, explains how small businesses can leverage AI to significantly boost profit margins. Then, RedCrow Equity Crowdfunding CEO and Co-founder, Brian Smith, and Co-founder, Jerry Harrison, want to make the world a better place by helping healthcare startups secure funding. All companies on the RedCrow platform have been vetted by an expert committee to provide investors with groundbreaking opportunities. Discover how you can support the next big breakthrough in healthcare. [00:00:00] Artificial Intelligence & Automation Basics [00:06:06] 20 Savavo SaaS Tools Boost Profit Margins [00:11:30] Is AI Software Right for Your Business? [00:18:21] Investing in Companies for Social Good [00:26:32] RedCrow's Curated Investment Opportunities [00:33:22] Lessons from Brian Smith & Jerry Harrison