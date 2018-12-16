Entrepreneur Weekly
Chris McIntyre, Sharon Rechter & Amanda Holmes
Unlock the Power of Customer Experience & Custom Content Launching in 1992, EagleRider transformed their garage startup into the World’s largest motorcycle tourism company by embracing the power of the customer experience and making strategic brand partnerships. Co-Founder and CEO, Chris McIntyre, says EagleRider doesn't just sell guided adventure tours and motorcycle rentals of iconic brands like Harley-Davidson; they sell the American dream. If you have a passion for the open road, this might be the franchise opportunity you’ve been waiting for. Then, do you want to go viral on social media? Amanda Holmes, CEO of Chet Holmes International, sits down with Sharon Rechter, Co-founder and President of First Media US and EVP of Business Development for BabyFirst TV, to unlock the secret to becoming a social media sensation. Before you sink a small fortune into paid promotions, discover how you can optimize content for organic reach with Sharon’s six step checklist for highly-shareable videos. [00:00:00] EagleRider Celebrates 100 Locations [00:05:20] Rent Motorcycle, Live American Dream [00:11:30] Avoid Potholes on Road to Success [00:18:21] Grow an Organic Audience on Social Media [00:25:34] 6 Steps to Making Viral Video Content [00:33:22] BabyFirst + Zumba = Zumbini