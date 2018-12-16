Entrepreneur Weekly
Evan Goldberg & Rachel Zoe
Identify Your Differentiator and Stand Out in a Crowded Marketplace: In a special edition of Entrepreneur Weekly, we broadcast from Oracle NetSuite’s popular trade event, SuiteWorld 2018. Kicking off the show in style, we sit down with Evan Goldberg, Founder and EVP of Development for NetSuite. When Evan launched NetSuite nearly 20 years ago, ‘the cloud’ was still a pie in the sky notion. Evan understood that the next generation of enterprise resource planning and accounting software would need to be online in order to grow with businesses and offer secure data storage. Recently acquired by Oracle for $9.3-billion, NetSuite now provides more than 40,000 organizations with a unified business management software suite. Evan shares what it was like to pioneer the cloud-based SaaS movement. Then, we catch up Rachel Zoe, designer, author, CEO of Rachel Zoe, Inc., and Founder of The Zoe Report. Rachel dishes on how she successfully built her personal brand by following her instincts, identifying her differentiator, leading with positivity, and making savvy collaborations. Learn how you can ‘own your message’ and stand out in a sea of wantrepreneurs. [00:00:00] Pioneering Cloud-Based Business Software [00:05:42] Scaling Challenges & Going Public [00:11:30] NetSuite Commits to AI Initiative in SaaS [00:18:21] Trusting Your Instincts, Finding Golden Eggs [00:26:28] When Doubt Knocks, Character Answers [00:33:22] Rachel Zoe on Marriage, Kids & Standing Out