Entrepreneur Weekly
Richard Rawlings & Soon Yu
The Art of Building Your Brand with Signature Style: Does your brand have signature style? Soon Yu, author of Iconic Advantage, researched 50 seminal companies to determine what gave them the edge over the competition. It turns out, they all have three things in common; they are distinctive, highly relevant, and widely recognized as standard-bearers within their industry. Soon reveals how you can achieve these essentials elements, and gives us a preview of his best-selling book. Next, we talk with a man who has infused his family-friendly brands with charisma and unadulterated Texan swagger. Richard Rawlings built Gas Monkey Garage into a global sensation with wide reaching brand extensions in the food and beverage industries. If that wasn’t enough, he is simultaneously delighting gearheads and entrepreneurs on four successful reality television shows: Fast N' Loud, Demolition Theater, Garage Rehab, and Misfit Garage –all currently airing on Discovery Channel. We learn how Richard juggles a seemingly impossible television production schedule while still making time for his family, fans, and a cause close to his heart, the Gas Monkey Foundation. [00:00:00] Journey to Success: Fail, Learn, Grow, Repeat [00:05:30] Marry Your Signature Style with Fresh Ideas [00:11:31] Use Iconic Elements to Showcase Brand Flavor [00:18:21] Gas Monkey Garage: A Global Sensation [00:26:11] Remember, Customers Put 'Steak on Your Plate' [00:33:22] Giving Back Through the Gas Monkey Foundation