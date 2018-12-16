Entrepreneur Weekly
Jinah Kim-Perek & Mike Robbins
Discover Innovative Solutions to Life’s Challenges: When NBC News correspondent and mom-preneur, Jinah Kim-Perek, was potty training her two-year-old son, she scoured the web and big box retailers everywhere for a practical car seat cover that could withstand the challenges of commuting with a messy toddler. Numerous products failed Jinah’s real-world testing; out of necessity, she founded Niko USA, LLC. and created the NIKO Easy-Wash Children’s Car Seat Cover. From prototyping with a manufacturer, to launching a Kickstarter campaign, Jinah walks us through her unique product development experience. Then, how do you create work conditions that yield high-performing teams? Mike Robbins, leadership speaker, business consultant, and author of “Bring Your Whole Self to Work”, explains why instilling psychological safety within your corporate culture promotes productivity, authenticity, and creativity. Allow your employees to thrive by improving your team dynamic, learn how. [00:00:00] NIKO Easy-Wash Car Seat Cover on Kickstarter [00:05:09] Solving Pain Points & Product Development [00:11:30] Securing a Manufacturer for Prototyping [00:18:21] Working While Navigating Life's Challenges [00:26:34] Psychological Safety and Emotional Intelligence [00:33:22] Fundamentals of the 'Authenticity Continuum'