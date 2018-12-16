Entrepreneur Weekly
Lydia Belanger & Roya Mattis
Women Entrepreneurs Embrace their SHE-ness: In this episode we discuss two platforms that celebrate the power of femininity in corporate America: Women Entrepreneur and SHE-ness. Lydia Belanger, Associate Editor at Entrepreneur.com, announces the launch of Women Entrepreneur, a female focused vertical presented by Entrepreneur. This gritty and inspiring platform will showcase real-life success stories of women in business – hardships and all. Then, Independent National Sales Director for Mary Kay, Roya Mattis, hopes to usher American women into what she calls the 3rd phase of the female revolution, SHE-ness. Roya reveals five steps to unapologetically tap into your inner power, join the SHE-ness Tribe, and shatter the proverbial glass ceiling in the process. [00:00:00] 'Women Entrepreneur' Coming Soon [00:05:37] Lydia Belanger's Journalism Career [00:11:30] 3 Phases of Femininity in the U.S. [00:18:20] Climbing Mary Kay’s Corporate Ladder [00:26:07] 5 Steps to Tap into Your SHE-ness [00:33:21] How to Balance Career and Family