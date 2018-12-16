Entrepreneur Weekly
Kevin Sorbo
Kevin Sorbo's 33-year 'Overnight' Success Story: "This is a business of rejection," says award-winning actor, producer, director, and author, Kevin Sorbo, of the entertainment industry. "Never let someone set your limitations." Kevin gained widespread fan recognition for his heroic television roles in Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and Andromeda. More recently, Kevin has challenged the Hollywood mainstream with his faith-based films, Let There Be Light and God's Not Dead. During his 33+ year film and television career, Kevin has sustained personal and professional setbacks. After suffering three strokes in 1997, Kevin kept his condition quiet, only recently revealing the challenges of his 3-year recovery process in his 2012 biography, True Strength: My Journey from Hercules to Mere Mortal and How Nearly Dying Saved My Life. We take a deep dive into the business of show business as Kevin gives us a behind-the-scenes glimpse of his inspiring memoir, and previews his upcoming movie, East Texas Oil (working title), written by Dan Gordon. [00:00:00] The Business of Show Business with Kevin Sorbo [00:05:38] Behind the Scenes of Let There Be Light [00:11:30] Spotlight on Christian Culture in Hollywood [00:18:21] Thriving in a Rejection-Laden Industry [00:25:32] What Doesn't Kill You Still Might Suck [00:33:22] New Movie Filming Soon, East Texas Oil