Entrepreneur Weekly
Robinson Hernandez & Doug DeVos
Taking the Pulse of Entrepreneurship in America: Urban Tech Hub at Grand Central Tech catalyzes growth in the technology community by providing a purpose-built space, connecting entrepreneurs with New York City government officials, and throwing exciting events like the Open Data L-Train Innovation Challenge. Executive Director, Robinson Hernandez, explains how this innovative incubator is making an impact in the clean energy, IoT, mobility, and infrastructure sectors. Next, Amway has been committed to helping people live healthier, happier lives for nearly 60 years; they don't just sell quality products directly to consumers, they offer low-risk business opportunities to individuals around the world. "The entrepreneurial spirit is what drives our economy. It's what drives our culture,” says Amway President, Doug DeVos, before divulging the details of the 8th annual Amway Global Entrepreneurship Report. Find out how key factors like education and access to capital impact American views on free enterprise. [00:00:00] Urban Tech Hub at Grand Central Tech [00:05:34] Open Data L-Train Innovation Challenge [00:11:30] Minimizing Red Tape of NYC Businesses [00:18:21] Amway: World’s #1 Direct Sales Company [00:26:47] 2018 Amway Global Entrepreneurship Report [00:33:22] Dream Big, Take Risks, Find Solutions