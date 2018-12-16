Entrepreneur Weekly
Michael Steinitz, Saagar Govil & Rabbi Yitzi Weiner
Unplugging on Vacation, Work Space Upgrades, and Thought Leadership: In today's connected age, it has become increasingly difficult to unplug from the office. Our program host, Alan Taylor, likens being out of cell service to running out of oxygen! Michael Steinitz, Executive Director for Accountemps, shares two easy tips to have a relaxing vacation while staying in the loop at work. Next, if you're like Alan, and suffer separation anxiety every time you step away from the office, you might need to upgrade your work space! Cemtrex, Inc. CEO, Saagar Govil, shares the capabilities and specs of their new SmartDesk, now available for pre-order. Then, do you want to become an authority in your space? Rabbi Yitzi Weiner, Founder and CEO of Thought Leader Incubator, reveals the shortcut to becoming an influencer and being recognized as a leader among leaders. [00:00:00] Millennials Struggle to Unplug from Work [00:06:29] Quick Tips to Check in While on Vacation [00:11:30] Cemtrex SmartDesk Works for You [00:18:21] Acquire Capabilities, Delight Customers [00:27:15] Rabbi Yitzi Weiner Curates Teachable Tales [00:33:22] How to Become an Authority in Your Space