Entrepreneur Weekly
Jillian Manus & Kyle Reyes
Why Woman Thrive in Startups & Betting on the American Dream: Could the female brain be hardwired for entrepreneurship? An innate ability to multitask coupled with a 'horizontal' thinking process give women a distinct advantage when it comes to business startups and savvy investing according to Structure Capital Managing Partner, Jillian Manus. We explore the strengths of women in corporate America before learning Jillian's top two tools for career success: never get emotional and fortify your confidence. Then, after pledging $250,000 worth of marketing and media production services to help tell the stories of first responders and veterans, The Silent Partner Marketing agency came under fire online from people with opposing political views. “I believe that you can never go wrong on doubling down on patriotism and supporting the men and women who serve and protect our communities and our country, but other people believe differently than us,” says President and CEO, Kyle Reyes. Unfettered by negative feedback, Kyle stuck to his patriotic principles and upped the ante, raising his pledge to $1,000,000 in services. Kyle discusses this pivotal decision and shares exciting details of several projects in the pipeline: The Whiskey Patriots, a new startup dedicated to the values of our founding fathers; Operation Innocence, a nationwide task force to put an end to school shootings; and ‘The Real Man Show’, an action packed television series resurrecting the art of manliness. [00:00:00] Do Women Make Better Entrepreneurs? [00:06:10] Leverage Time to Maximize Opportunity [00:11:30] Keep Calm and Fortify Your Confidence [00:18:21] Marketing Agency Bets Big on Patriotism [00:26:42] The Story Behind the ‘Snowflake Test’ [00:33:22] Kyle Reyes: Living the American Dream