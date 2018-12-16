Entrepreneur Weekly
Dan McCormick & Anik Singal
Change Yourself, Change Your Business, Change the World: Do you have unhealthy habits that are sabotaging your success? Inspired by the teachings of Og Mandino (author of 'The Greatest Salesman in the World'), Dan McCormick created habitfinder.com to help people effectively measure their thoughts, create efficacious habits, and achieve their goals. Learn how you can create a free Habit Finder Profile and harness the power of intention. Next, Anik Singal was a college student with $100 and a laptop when he started his first business. He grew his company to $10,000,000 in annual sales, 90 employees, and three office locations. Anik thought he had the golden touch; then the 2008 financial crisis sent shock waves through the global economy. As his business crumbled, so did his health. Anik found himself on the brink of bankruptcy and knocking on death’s door strapped to a hospital bed in Amsterdam. “I lost track of who I was and what I wanted to build. I was chasing money the whole time - chasing it so bad that I fell out of love with what I was doing. I started to hate my life. I started to hate my business,” Anik recalls. Out of the ashes, Anik founded a new company with a love of entrepreneurship at its bedrock. Lurn, Inc. is a home for entrepreneurs who are navigating the challenges of digital publishing and marketing. Lurn gives you the tools to let your online business thrive, discover more. [00:00:00] 'Wisdom Literature' for your Reading List [00:05:03] Navigate Challenges, Embrace the Struggle [00:11:30] Principles, Habits, and Reference Points [00:18:21] From Multimillionaire to Broke and Dying [00:26:19] Trial by Fire: Rebounding After Failure [00:33:22] There's No Room for 'Renegade Cowboys'