Entrepreneur Weekly
Rob Shallenberger
Former F-16 Fighter Pilot Offers 'Flight Plan' for Business Success: Are you facing a devastating obstacle? There is no challenge too great if you have an effective problem solving process. Rob Shallenberger, CEO of Becoming Your Best Global Leadership, walks us through fundamental tenets of his best-selling business guidebooks, ‘Becoming Your Best: The 12 Principles of Highly Successful Leaders' and ‘The Transformation Challenge: A New Approach to Winning in Business and Life'. Rob shares six no-fuss steps to lead with intention and create an action plan your whole team can rally behind. Plus, find out how you can attend the upcoming Breakthrough Entrepreneur Conference for only $197. (Offer available for a limited time only. Tune in for details!) [00:00:00] Model the Behavior of Business Experts [00:05:33] Align Your Reality with Your Vision [00:11:30] Lead by Design or Live by Default [00:18:21] 'Becoming Your Best' Teen Edition [00:26:26] 6 Steps to Finding a Winning Solution [00:33:22] Breakthrough Entrepreneur Conference