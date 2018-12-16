Entrepreneur Weekly
Keith Krach & Randy Garn
Unlock the Raw Genius of Your Team: Keith Krach, Chairman and Former CEO of DocuSign, believes in order to cultivate a high-performing squad, you must connect individuals with widely varying experience, temperament, and convictions. To unite your crew, you’ll need to unleash your leadership superpowers: humor, vulnerability, and vision. Following these principles, Keith teaches a crash course in ‘transformational leadership’ to help you rocket from startup to category king. Then, are you struggling to reach your customers through mass e-mail campaigns? You’re not alone. Inboxes are inundated with promotional e-mails, and open rates have dwindled. Randy Garn, CMO of Skipio, wants to make your customer communications simple and personal with the help of their mobile marketing software. Learn how you can send personalized SMS and MMS texts with audio and video for the ultimate ROR (Return on Relationships). Plus, Alan Taylor gives us a sneak preview of the upcoming City Summit: Wealth Mastery & Mindset edition in Los Angeles on July 10th and 11th. The prestigious event will be hosted by Mario Lopez of “Extra TV” who will be announcing the beneficiaries of the 2019 City Gala. Don’t miss an exclusive interview with Mario Lopez on the next Entrepreneur Weekly. (For any Mario Lopez business related inquiries, contact Esterman.com). [00:00:00] Create a Diverse Team for High Performance [00:06:21] Principles of Transformational Leadership [00:11:31] Vulnerability Builds Trust, Encourages Teamwork [00:18:21] Don't Build a Product, Create a Category [00:27:15] Personal Communication with Customers [00:33:22] Investing in ROR: Return on Relationships