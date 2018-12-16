Entrepreneur Weekly
Alex Canter & Patrick Campbell
We’re Obsessed and that’s a Good Thing: Obsession is the word of the day at Entrepreneur Weekly. Alex Canter, 4th generation owner and operator of the historic Canter's Deli in Los Angeles, is positively obsessed with helping old school restaurants embrace technology to catapult their business to new heights. After implementing an online ordering service at his family’s restaurant, Alex quickly grew frustrated with managing orders from multiple services like Grubhub and DoorDash. Each new online ordering platform increased revenue, but came at a cost; proprietary software, hardware, and staff training for each service lead to an operations nightmare. Find out how Alex’s passion for problem solving gave birth to Ordermark, a consolidated online ordering interface that merges hometown eateries with e-commerce. Next, Patrick Campbell, Co-founder and CEO of ProfitWell, says you need to be ‘customer obsessed’ if you hope to convert leads into revenue. Patrick feels that subscription companies are uniquely positioned to provide the ultimate customer service experience; consumers reevaluate the value proposition at the end of each term giving businesses the impetus to constantly improve their offerings or face dwindling returns. Learn how ProfitWell is redefining the subscription business by providing free, data-driven insights. [00:00:00] Old School Business Adopts New Tech [00:05:32] Taking Over the Family Business [00:11:30] Be Obsessed with Solving Problems [00:18:21] Servant Leadership & Customer Service [00:26:46] Future of Subscription Service Industry [00:33:22] Unify Your Team with Core Values