Entrepreneur Weekly
Mario Lopez, Peter Shankman & Michelle Staubach Grimes
SPECIAL EARLY RELEASE - Don’t Suck, Never Lie, and Support Your Tribe: Our first guest is an entrepreneur, investor, and best-selling author who has a straightforward strategy to succeed in business – Don’t suck! As a corporate keynote speaker, Peter Shankman of Shankminds Business Masterminds travels the world teaching how to thrive in a consumer-driven economy. Peter shares his top five rules to create a better customer experience. Then, how do you pass on the entrepreneurial spirit to the next generation? Michelle Staubach Grimes is helping kids learn the values of honesty, hard work, and stick-to-it-ness in her new book, “Pidge Takes the Stage”. We find out how growing up as the daughter of NFL Hall of Famer, Roger Staubach, has shaped Michelle’s writing career. We close the show with none other than Mario Lopez of “Extra TV” who will be hosting the 2018 City Summit: Wealth Mastery & Mindset Edition on July 10th and 11th in Los Angeles. Founded by social entrepreneur, Ryan Long, the goal of this prestigious event is to provide entrepreneurs with networking opportunities, education, and a healthy dose of inspiration. Mario gives us a preview of this exciting event and shares what it’s like to be a celebrity entrepreneur in Hollywood. (For any Mario Lopez business related inquiries, contact Esterman.com). [00:00:00] Learn How to 'Not Suck' at Business [00:06:03] Don't Chase Likes, Do Likable Things [00:11:30] Peter Shankman and the Gift of ADHD [00:18:21] Learning Values through Children's Literature [00:26:04] Preparation for Spectacular Results [00:33:22] Mario Lopez to Host City Summit by Ryan Long