Entrepreneur Weekly
Amanda Holmes, Martijn Atell, Garrett Gunderson & Nick Onken
How to Connect with Customers and Earn Financial Independence: Amanda Holmes, CEO of Chet Holmes International, guest hosts this special edition of Entrepreneur Weekly as we interview disruptive thinkers in the consumer research, wealth management, and marketing industries. First up, how did VoteBash, Inc., an emerging digital marketing research platform, go from startup to closing a $65-million deal in just five weeks? Founder and CEO, Martijn Atelll, built the foundation of his business philosophy while surviving in the Amazon during a ceremonial rite of passage. Martijn reveals his hard-earned secrets to thrive in the corporate jungle. Next, have you been wooed by a self-proclaimed ‘conservative accountant’ who promises to prevent an IRS audit? You could be missing out on valuable write-offs and may still face auditing. Garrett Gunderson, Founder and Chief Wealth Architect at Wealth Factory, debunks three common tax myths that are impeding your journey to economic independence. Then, are you struggling to capture the emotion of your brand in your marketing materials? NION Life’s Nick Onken is a professional photographer, podcast host, author, and creative entrepreneur with an enviable client list of celebrities and global brands including Coca-cola, Justin Bieber, and Usher. Nick explains how to create a visually appealing brand in three simple steps. [00:00:00] VoteBash Reinvents Market Research [00:05:50] From Startup to $65-million in Five Weeks [00:11:30] Business Lessons from the Amazon Jungle [00:18:21] Common Tax Myths that Cost You Cash [00:26:29] The Genesis of a Creative Entrepreneur [00:33:22] Create a Visually Appealing Brand in 3 Steps