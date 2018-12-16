Entrepreneur Weekly
Jonathan Obermeister & Jamie Smart
Embrace Change, Refresh Your Life, and Renew Your Business: You’ve nurtured your business through thick and thin. Finally, the era of working flat-out 24/7 is coming to a close and you can take a breath without fearing that the lights will be shut off. Is it time to transition away from your leadership role? Selecting a successor can be bittersweet, but it’s also a great time to optimize your business and your life. Jonathan Obermeister, Managing Partner at Change Agency, explains that catalyzing growth and innovation begins with recognizing your own limitations as an entrepreneur. Discover how you can enact meaningful change starting from within. Then, Sunday Times bestselling author, speaker and executive coach, Jamie Smart of Jamie Smart Ltd., is also helping business professionals make powerful transformations with the help of his latest book, “The Little Book of Results”. Jamie’s writing career was spurned on after he semi-retired from his business. Expecting to relish his hard-earned glory years, Jamie was shocked by feelings of discontentment. Jamie walks us through his journey of self-discovery and the potency of subtractive psychology. [00:00:00] Meaningful Change Starts from Within [00:05:43] A Refreshing Guide to Founder Transitions [00:11:29] Great Leaders Play Well with Others [00:18:21] Top Qualities in Fast-Changing Times [00:26:46] Start Living the Life You Deserve Today [00:33:22] The Power of Subtractive Psychology