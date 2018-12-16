Entrepreneur Weekly
Scott Duffy, Justin Colby & Karen Velkey
Continued Education Predicts Success for Entrepreneurs: What is the secret to success? Entrepreneur Top 10 Keynote Speaker and Founder of SD Media Holdings, Scott Duffy, thinks he’s found the answer – be obsessed with learning. In his new book, “Breakthrough: How to Harness the Aha! Moments That Spark Success”, Scott offers a step-by-step guide for bringing a product to market, scaling up, and positioning your business for sale. Scott shares a revelation he gleaned from “Elevator Pitch” host, David Meltzer, who uses atypical sales meetings to nurture honest corporate culture and incentivize peer-to-peer learning. Next, real estate investor and business coach, Justin Colby of The Science of Flipping, says he’s discovered the antidote to anxiety, action! Find out how Justin harnesses forward momentum to combat doubt and insecurity. Then, the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, Huntington Ingalls, is committed to helping their 39,000 employees become financially literate with their new SmartPath coaching program. Corporate VP of Compensation and Benefits, Karen Velkey, explains how money management training improves productivity and boosts overall well-being among workers. [00:00:00] Are You Obsessed with Learning? [00:05:49] Nurture an Open Corporate Culture [00:11:30] The Antidote to Anxiety is Action [00:18:21] Huntington Ingalls Launches SmartPath [00:26:32] Financial Literacy Boosts Well Being [00:33:22] Long Term Money Management Tools