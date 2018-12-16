Entrepreneur Weekly
Drew Manning & Brandon Steiner
Transformative Lessons on Empathy, Perseverance and Gratitude: If you want to connect with your clients, you need to walk in their shoes to fully understand their pain points. Health and wellness coach and host of A&E’s "Fit to Fat to Fit", Drew Manning, endured a radical body transformation, gaining 75 lbs. in six months. The lifelong fitness nut and personal trainer came to a humbling revelation, "No one cares how much you know, until they know how much you care." Empathy became Drew’s most powerful tool in aiding others on their journey to improved health. Learn how this invaluable insight can take your customer relations to new heights. Then, inspirational speaker, author of “You Gotta Have Balls”, and founder and CEO of Steiner Sports, Brandon Steiner, grew his niche memorabilia company into a $50-million industry staple, but business wasn’t always booming. While contemplating how to survive the languishing economy, Brandon gazed at the infield of Yankee Stadium and noticed players picking up the iconic dirt and placing it in their pockets. Inspiration struck – Brandon could turn dirt into dollars! Today, Steiner Sports offers hundreds on dirt-related SKUs and the fans can’t get enough. Brandon serves up lessons on perseverance, gratitude, and grit from his money-making playbook. [00:00:00] Gaining Understanding while Gaining Weight [00:06:07] Develop Emotional Connections with Clients [00:11:31] Optimize Mental Clarity through Nutrition [00:18:21] Brandon Steiner says, "You gotta have balls!" [00:26:01] Dream Big, Sample Small, Fail Quick [00:33:22] Stop Selling and Start Solving to Win Big