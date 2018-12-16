Entrepreneur Weekly
Niurka & Eric Wold
Expand Your Horizons with a Fresh Outlook and Cutting-Edge Tech: Tap into your inner power, break through self-limiting beliefs, and align your business with your core vision – it all starts with better communication. "You don't describe what you see; you see what you describe," says transformational leader, master trainer, creator of SUPREME INFLUENCE, and CEO and Founder of Niurka, Inc. Niurka explains how language shapes reality before revealing the root cause of ‘roller coaster results’. Plus, find out how you can receive free tickets to Niurka’s upcoming SUPREME INFLUENCE event in Los Angeles on October 6th. Then, there is an employment ‘tsunami’ heading to the U.S. job sector according to Eric Wold, the Co-founder and CEO of Bottega. As the technological landscape evolves at a breakneck pace, demand has surged for blue-collar web developers in businesses large and small. Bottega’s proprietary learning environment uses artificial intelligence to offer 1-on-1, tech specialization education at scale. Discover how Bottega is empowering entrepreneurs to recruit and employ a highly skilled workforce tailored to their unique needs. [00:00:00] Find Your Inner Power, Gain 'Real Influence' [00:06:25] Using Language to Inspire New Possibilities [00:11:30] Get to the Root Cause of Roller Coaster Results [00:18:21] A Private University within Your Corporation [00:26:16] Demand Surges for Blue-collar Coding Jobs [00:33:22] Difficult Times Inspire Deep Learning