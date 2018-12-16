Entrepreneur Weekly
Brian Cook & Bedros Keuilian
Two Fitness Industry Leaders Talk Business, Leadership, and Life: How do you create a scalable business model from the ground up? Brian Cook spent over a decade in the body transformation business, launching over 50 personal training studios and honing his scientifically-proven exercise programs. With extensive R&D under his belt, Brian launched Get In Shape For Women, a fitness franchise catering to an exclusively female clientele. Brian explains how he’s systematized personal training and grown his turnkey business to over 40 locations from coast to coast. Our next guest has also built a fitness empire by the sweat of his brow. Bedros Keuilian is and in-demand speaker, business consultant, the best-selling author of "Man Up: How to Cut the Bullshit and Kick Ass in Business (and in Life)", and Founder and CEO of Fit Body Boot Camp. Bedros reveals the six pillars of leadership you need to reach your full potential. [00:00:00] Thriving in the 'Body Transformation' Business [00:05:32] How to Build a Scalable, Turnkey Franchise [00:11:30] Differentiating Purpose, Values, and Mission [00:18:21] Be a Better Leader, Start with Self-Discipline [00:26:44] Bedros Keuilian's 6 Pillars of Success [00:33:22] Employees vs. High-Performance Team Members