Entrepreneur Weekly
Marie White and Chester Elton
Transform Your Life from Barely Surviving to Boldly Thriving: How do you move forward when you’re living a nightmare? "Most of the people who end up very successful are people who have gone through something very hard,” says Marie White, award-winning author of ‘Strength for Parents of Missing Children’ and Director of Publishing for Zamiz Press. Marie stumbled upon the transformative and healing power of branding after her young daughter was abducted as a toddler. Focusing her effort on building a positive platform to help others, Marie demonstrates how anyone can prosper in the face of adversity with enough grit and determination. Then, best-selling author and co-founder of The Culture Works, Chester Elton, wants to help you build a thriving corporate culture by embracing diversity, encouraging healthy discord, and identifying motivating factors for multi-generation employees. Learn how to engage your team for maximize innovation. Plus, Chester reveals three dimensions of high-performing teams detailed in his latest book, ‘The Best Team Wins’. [00:00:00] Surviving a Parent's Worst Nightmare [00:05:44] How Branding Helped a Family Heal [00:11:30] Having Grit in Troubling Times [00:18:21] Create a Culture of Diversity and Inclusion [00:26:40] Innovation through Healthy Discord [00:33:22] 3 Dimensions of High-Performing Teams