Entrepreneur Weekly
Scott Mautz and Shane Meeker
Learn How to Battle Negative Self-Talk and Tell a Better Business Story: Is your mind a broken record of negative self-talk? Free yourself from the toxic cycle. CEO of Profound Performance and author of “Find the Fire”, Scott Mautz, urges listeners to develop mental toughness, become their own champion, and battle back against low self-confidence with his simple and effective tips. Plus, find out what common hiring mistake could be holding your company back. Next, corporate storyteller, keynote speaker, and author of "StoryMythos: A Movie Guide to Better Business Stories", Shane Meeker, gleans lessons from Hollywood when crafting the ultimate elevator pitch. Shane’s unique methodology has helped industry giants like Procter & Gamble, Disney, Ford, and ExxonMobil create engaging and authentic branding – Learn the tried-and-tested techniques you need to bring your story to life. [00:00:00] Are You Making this Hiring Mistake? [00:06:04] Scott Mautz' Antidote to Negative Self-Talk [00:11:30] Develop the Perseverance of a Champion [00:18:21] Let Hollywood Guide Your Business Story [00:26:31] Tips to Become a Master Storyteller [00:33:22] How to Craft a Tantalizing Elevator Pitch