Michael Karsch
How to Leverage Strategic Partnerships to Scale Your Business: From managing a hedge fund to selling… juice? Michael Karsch sold KCM Consulting in 2013 with $1.8 billion in assets to try his hand in the health food business. His contemporaries may have doubted Michael’s decision at first, but he turned their skepticism into rocket fuel for success. As the CEO of Juice Press, Michael has aggressively scaled the brick-and-mortar business, growing from four to 80 locations in five short years – all without franchising. Michael offers advice for wantrepreneurs, and shares how he’s achieved 1900% growth with the help of strategic partners like Equinox, SoulCycle, MGM Resorts International, adidas, and Whole Foods. [00:00:00] Is the Entrepreneurial Lifestyle Killing You? [00:06:03] Retrain Your Brain for Better Nutrition [00:11:30] Use Doubt as Rocket Fuel for Success [00:18:21] Bounce Back After Big Mistakes [00:27:53] Michael Karsch's Advice for Wantrepreneurs [00:33:51] Quality Ingredients You Can Trust