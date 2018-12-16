Entrepreneur Weekly
Dr. Chip Bell and Lorne Berry
Cost-Saving Products, Services, and Customer Service Strategies: As the standard for quality customer service continues to rise, how can you set your business apart without breaking the bank? "While there's a limit to generosity, there's no limit to ingenuity," says Dr. Chip Bell, customer service keynote speaker and author of "Kaleidoscope: Delivering Innovative Service that Sparkles". Chip shares his rules for creating compelling and shareable 'value unique' experiences that delight customers. Next, out of the ashes of the 2008 economic collapse, Lorne Berry saw an opportunity to disrupt both the financial services and direct sales industries with one game-changing business. As the founder and CEO of Tranont, Lorne is educating entrepreneurs on how to grow wealth, improve health, and join a leadership-focused community. Learn about the cost-saving products and services Tranont has to offer. [00:00:00] Alan Laments Lackluster Customer Service [00:06:30] Create Your Own Cracker Jack Experience [00:11:30] How to Lead in 'Value Unique' Services [00:18:21] Tranont Offers Health and Wealth Education [00:26:55] Disrupting Financial Services and Direct Sales [00:33:22] Have Courage and Humility Amid Failure