Entrepreneur Weekly
Aaron Hageman and Jeremiah Smith
Become a Professional Fun-haver and Develop Your SEO Strategy: Do you want to recruit and retain top talent at your business? Ditch the cubicles, buy better coffee, and prepare to have a good time because creating a lively corporate culture can help attract your dream team. Aaron Hageman, Owner and CEO of Delivery Drivers, Inc., says having fun at work is the secret sauce to success. This Commander-in-Fun offers his top tips to improve your work environment. Then, if you don’t know the basics of search engine optimization, you may end up paying the proverbial idiot tax. Don’t fall victim to SEO ‘experts’ who pump up vanity metrics, but not your bottom line. Jeremiah Smith, Co-Founder and CEO of SimpleTiger breaks down the three core tenets of creating a winning digital strategy, and reveals what the SEO industry doesn’t want you to know. [00:00:00] Explosive Growth for the 1099 Workforce [00:05:58] Let's Make the Workplace Fun Again [00:11:30] What's Your Dedicated 'Fun' Budget? [00:18:21] Breaking Down the Three Tenets of SEO [00:25:24] Content Building Tips from an SEO Expert [00:33:22] SEO Industry Secrets Revealed