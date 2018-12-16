Entrepreneur Weekly
Tom Murry and Dr. Patti Fletcher
What does it take to be a globally recognized business leader? For Tom Murry, Former CEO of Calvin Klein and Author of "A Great Fit: Finding the Work that Suits You Best" (coming soon in 2019), the road to greatness was filled with surprising turns. From working as a roustabout on an oil rig in the Louisiana Gulf Coast, to becoming the CEO of a predominant fashion brand, Tom shares his hard-earned lessons on discipline, grit, and teamwork. Next, who do you picture when you think about a business ‘disrupter’? You don’t have to be a guy in a hoodie to be a modern revolutionary. Dr. Patti Fletcher, CEO of PSDNetwork, LLC and Author of "Disrupters: Success Strategies From Women Who Break The Mold" urges entrepreneurs to break the status quo and create more efficient, effective solutions. Learn how to make your vision a reality; Patti reveals three keys of transformational leadership. [00:00:00] Earning the Respect of Your Team [00:05:54] Hard-earned Lessons on Grit and Discipline [00:11:30] From Oil Rig Roustabout to Fashion CEO [00:18:21] When Things Get Tough, Keep Going [00:24:17] Re-defining the Meaning of 'Disrupter' [00:33:21] 3 Keys of Transformational Leadership