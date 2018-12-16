Entrepreneur Weekly
Kevin Bandy
Strategies to Keep Pace with the Breakneck Speed of Innovation: If you are striving to be best in class today, your business is already two years behind. With the advent of artificial intelligence and 5G, keeping up with the pace of innovation will be an increasingly onerous task. If you aren’t bringing your products, talent, and business model up to speed, you’ll be left in the dust. Helping us survive the digital revolution is executive management expert and entrepreneur, Kevin Brandy. We go deep with Cisco’s former Chief Digital Officer to discuss how businesses can stay relevant in the modern age; learn how to create a cross-functional sales force, become an effective thought leader, and continuously reinvent your company to flourish in concert with technology. [00:00:00] Are You Listening, Thought Leaders? [00:06:06] Validate the Needs of Your Audience [00:11:30] Why You Need a Chief Digital Officer [00:18:21] Keep Up with the Pace of Innovation [00:27:06] Create a Cross-functional Sales Force [00:33:21] Don't Be Afraid of Speaking Your Truth