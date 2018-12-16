Entrepreneur Weekly
Dan Schawbel and Tom Stewart
Battling the Rising Tide of Adverse Technology Side Effects: Do you frequently make digital connections, but struggle with feelings of isolation? Dan Schawbel, Partner and Research Director at Future Workplace, Author of "Back to Human", and Host of "5 Questions with Dan Schawbel", says that our addiction to technology could be the root cause of the ‘loneliness epidemic’. Remote workers may be particularly susceptible to declining mental health due to diminished social interactions at the office. Learn how to improve communications with your remote workforce to boost morale and reduce employee turnover. Next, if you haven’t created (and recently updated) your company’s cybersecurity plan, you might as well welcome hackers to your corporate network with a warm muffin basket. It doesn’t matter if you own a dry cleaner or a mega-retailer, your data, systems, and programs could be at risk for a cyber-attack. Tom Stewart, Executive Director of the National Center for the Middle Market, gives us a step-by-step strategy to defend against digital threats. [00:00:00] The Value of Patience and Persistence [00:05:20] Are You Addicted to Technology? [00:11:30] Benefits/Drawbacks of Remote Working [00:18:21] Millennials and Gen Z Battle Isolation [00:24:21] Assess Your Cybersecurity Threat Risk [00:33:22] Thwart Hackers with 3-Phase Strategy