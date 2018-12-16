Entrepreneur Weekly
Evan Goldberg, Pamela Yanchick Connealy, Jennifer Cabalquinto & Eric Mitchell
2018 Oracle NetSuite SuiteConnect West: We’re broadcasting from SuiteConnect West where over 800 professionals came together to discuss how to strategically grow their business. Co-Founder and EVP of Development for Oracle NetSuite, Evan Goldberg, gives us a preview of his keynote presentation; learn how you can take the pulse of core operations and spot financial trends through NetSuite’s holistic, cloud-based software solutions. Next, we get the scoop on a San Francisco based non-profit which aims to irradiate poverty and create financial inclusion for all. To date, Kiva has lent out over $1.2-billion in 70 countries to some of the most impoverished people around the globe - And did we mention they don't charge any interest? CFO and Global Head of Operations, Pamela Yanchick Connealy, explains how micro-finance is opening up a world of possibilities for entrepreneurs everywhere. Then, Chief Financial Officer for the Golden State Warriors, Jennifer Cabalquinto, says that running a basketball franchise is more than simply turning a profit; you need to be a good neighbor to those in your local community. Jennifer gives us a 2019 expansion preview for the popular NBA team including a new arena and growing philanthropic efforts. We change gears to a topic near and dear to Alan Taylor’s hearts, helping veterans. Our next guest is the CEO of LifeFlip Media and United States Marine Corps veteran, Eric Mitchell. Working tirelessly with America’s warrior class, Eric teaches service people and their families how to stand out in a crowded marketplace by sharing their entrepreneurial journey. Discover four easy steps to captivate consumers through your unique brand story. [00:00:00] Manage Core Operations with Oracle NetSuite [00:04:56] SuiteCommerce: Fast and Flexible Software [00:11:30] Kiva Tackles Global Poverty with Micro Finance [00:18:21] Golden State Warriors Community Outreach [00:26:20] LifeFlip Media Helps Veterans Share Their Stories [00:33:22] 4 Steps to Engage Consumers with Savvy PR