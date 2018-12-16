Entrepreneur Weekly
Nadia Finer
Speak in Your Authentic Voice and Illuminate Your Super Power: We all know that entrepreneurs are cut from an unusual cloth, but how do you harness your eccentricities for a more profitable business? For in-demand public speaker, podcast host, and author of "LITTLE ME, BIG BUSINESS: How to Grow Your Small Business, Increase Your Profits and Go Global (in Your Pajamas)", Nadia Finer, the key to success was found by embracing her authentic voice – literally. Fearing that no one would take her seriously due to a uniquely youthful tone, Nadia avoided the limelight, and her business suffered as a result. Today, Nadia has built a brand around her unconventional sound, and encourages others to let their true-self shine. Hear Nadia’s tips on overcoming self-doubt, scaling a business without burning out, and intelligently pricing your goods and services. [00:00:00] Lack of Confidence Holding You Back? [00:06:18] Overcome Doubt, Embrace Your Quirk [00:11:31] Never Judge a Book by Its Cover [00:18:21] Selling Results Instead of Time [00:27:38] Ditch Boring Marketing Materials [00:33:22] Boxing Lessons for Business