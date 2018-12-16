Entrepreneur Weekly
John Crowley & David Gran
Necessity is the Mother of Innovation: The birth of a child, the death of a loved one - There are events in our lives of such significance that they shake the very foundation of our being. In 1998, John Crowley had a promising law career when his family received a shocking medical diagnosis; Pompe disease, a rare genetic and often fatal neuromuscular disorder, would ravage the bodies of John’s two children, leaving them dependent upon breathing and feeding tubes within 12 months’ time. Blind-sided by the cruel twist of fate, John began a race against time. From leaving a stable job to pursue a cure, to launching his biotech company, Amicus Therapeutics, John shares his gut-wrenching and inspiring journey. Our next guest was serving in the United States Marine Corps when he became frustrated with the lack of relocation resources available to military families. Seeing a gap in the market, David Gran, President of MilitaryByOwner Advertising, Inc., launched a website to advertise homes for sale and rent on U.S. military bases. David quickly understood that quality customer service would be paramount to the success of his business, and came up with an inventive strategy to better assist his target audience. Find out why David’s CS dream team is comprised of military spouses. [00:00:00] Family Blind-sided by Rare Diagnosis [00:05:51] Origin Story of Amicus Therapeutics [00:11:30] Never, Never, Never Give Up [00:18:20] Building a Website in the Early Internet Era [00:26:52] Know Your Customer, Be Your Customer [00:33:21] Manage Systems, Not Individuals