Entrepreneur Weekly
Trent Shelton & Irvin Schorsch
Take Back Control Over Your Personal Life, Career, and Finances: “Once I realized that taking responsibility is the ultimate power, it changed my life forever.” Former NFL wide receiver, Trent Shelton, was living the dream playing professional football, but the sports business took a heavy toll; Trent was depressed and contemplating suicide. The birth of his son and death of a teammate snapped Trent back to reality – He needed to take control over his life. Flash forward nearly a decade: Trent is a top self-worth coach for RehabTime Organization, reaching over 50-million people on social media each week. Listen in as Trent candidly discusses how he embraced a purpose-driven life and built a supportive community from the ground up. Plus, Trent shares his top five pieces of advice for entrepreneurs. Our next guest is on a quest to free Americans from the grips of ‘financial purgatory.’ Irvin Schorsch, Founder and President of Pennsylvania Capital Management, has penned a new international best-seller, "Reinvent Rich: How to Make More Money, More Moments and More Meaning in Life". Irvin reveals hot topics from his book including inventive saving strategies, financial planning for parents, and rethinking retirement. [00:00:00] Former NFL Wide Receiver Hits Breaking Point [00:05:26] Take Responsibility and Take Back Your Life [00:11:30] Build a Community of Supporters, Not Fans [00:18:20] Trent Shelton's Advice for Entrepreneurs [00:24:30] Strategic Saving for the Whole Family [00:33:21] Why Time is Your Most Valuable Asset