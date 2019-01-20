Bill Kallman, Andreas Widy, Dana Wollman, Cory Bergeron, Ross Wesson, and David Meltzer

Bob McKnight, Steve Van Doren, Fernando Aguerre & Wing Lam

2018 VANS US Open of Surfing and Surfing Walk of Fame: Alan is broadcasting from Huntington Beach, California for the 25th Anniversary of the Surfing Walk of Fame and 2018 Vans US Open of Surfing. We hear from industry icons who shaped surf culture from the beach to the boardroom. First in the hot seat is Bob McKnight, Co-founder of Quiksilver. After acquiring the Quiksilver license in 1976, Bob began selling boardshorts out of the back of his Volkswagen van to local shops along the west coast. As surf culture exploded in America, Quiksilver began making waves in mainstream fashion and is now one of the leading surfwear companies in the world. Bob offers advice on raising capital and taking calculated risks. Then, we turn our attention to a fashion brand synonymous with action sports, Vans! How did Vans go from a small family business to the largest single action sports brand in the world projected to make over $3.5-billion in annual revenue in 2018? "We are always trying to think young, feel young, and be young," says Vans Vice President of Events and Promotions, Steve Van Doren. Learn how focused product offerings and smart brand extensions paved the way to the heart of the youth market. Next, when Fernando Aguerre founded Reef Footwear with his brother in 1984, there wasn’t a business plan in sight. As the company rapidly expanded and new hires came flooding in, a clear company vision was needed to unite the Reef family. Fernando walks us through the challenges and rewards of cultivating a colorful corporate culture. Wrapping up the event, we chat with Wing Lam, Co-Founder and Partner of Wahoo's Fish Taco, a favorite eatery for beach-goers wanting a fresh menu and fast-casual atmosphere. By partnering with elite athletes and brands, Wing built a culinary empire. Wing shares how you can make a splash in your industry with the power of social media influencers. [00:00:00] Quiksilver and the Surf Culture Explosion [00:06:28] Taking a Risk on Eye-catching Style [00:11:30] Vans: A Family Business in a Global Market [00:18:21] Don't Confuse the Map with the Territory [00:25:21] Invest in Employees and Continued Education [00:33:22] Maintain Quality Standards with Franchises