Podcast / Entrepreneur Weekly
Entrepreneur Weekly
Entrepreneur Weekly
David Meltzer, Mike Bieker, Isaac Ashkenazi, and Dave Buchko
2019 Consumer Electronics Show (Part 4): In this special edition of Entrepreneur Weekly, Alan Taylor travels to Las Vegas for the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). In this episode, enjoy interviews with David Meltzer of Sports 1 Marketing, Mike Bieker of Lume Cube, Inc., Isaac Ashkenazi of Cavalier Audio, and Dave Buchko of Byton. First up, David Meltzer, Founder and CEO of Sports 1 Marketing, is back in the hot seat to discuss how suffering can catalyze success. No stranger to overcoming trials and tribulations, David recalls, "I surrounded myself with the wrong people, the wrong ideas, and I lost over one hundred million dollars. Best day of my life.” Learn how you can use gratitude, forgiveness, effective communication, and inspiration to overcome trying times and achieve affluence. Next, shoot professional marketing videos on the go without investing a fortune into expensive lighting equipment. Mike Bieker, President and CEO of Lume Cube, Inc., gives us the product details of the Lume Cube Air VC. Are you ready to let your light (and video content) shine? Then, learn how to stand out in a crowded marketplace.  Isaac Ashkenazi, Co-creator of Cavalier Audio, says his company is competing against audio industry giants by staying true to their sharp design aesthetic and commitment to craftsmanship. Hear why The Maverick, an Alexa-enabled portable Bluetooth/WiFi speaker system, is the perfect encapsulation of the Cavalier Audio brand. Finally, we turn our focus to an automotive startup that’s taking a new approach to modern vehicle design. Dave Buchko, Product Communication Manager for Byton, divulges the inspiration behind their highly-styled M-Byte before explaining how strategic alliances have helped them launch their first vehicle in just 39 short months. [00:00:00] Happiness and the Inspired Person [00:06:45] Losing $100-million, Finding Gratitude [00:11:30] Let Your Light (and Content) Shine [00:18:21] Strategies to Take on Industry Giants [00:29:03] Byton Gets Bold with Car Interior Design [00:33:21] Strategic Alliances Speed Up Launch
Episode 137: David Meltzer, Mike Bieker, Isaac Ashkenazi, and Dave Buchko
