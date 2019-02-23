Entrepreneur Weekly
Brian Hamilton and Mark J. Kohler
Entrepreneurial Inmates and Taxes Simplified: Are there second chances on the road to retribution? Brian Hamilton, Founder of Inmates to Entrepreneurs, Co-Founder of Sageworks, and Founder of Brian Hamilton Foundation, has developed an eight-week program that walks inmates through creating their own low capital business. From product conception to launch, learn how Brian is making employment after incarceration a reality for motivated individuals. Then, it’s our favorite time of year, tax season! We are joined by Mark Kohler, CPA and Attorney at KKOS Lawyers, Author of “The Tax and Legal Playbook”, and “Financial Freedom: What Wall Street Isn’t Telling You”, and Co-Host of the "Refresh Your Wealth" podcast. Learn how to take control of your finances by understanding deductions, payroll, write-offs, and more. Mark shares three tax tips to make the most of your money. [00:00:00] A Chance to Right a Wrong and Start Again [00:06:58] Inmates Start Low Capital Businesses [00:11:30] Incarceration to Entrepreneur in Eight Weeks [00:18:21] LLC vs S Corp: What You Need to Know [00:26:00] The Right Way to Protect Your Assets [00:33:22] Tips to Become Your Own Tax Advocate