Entrepreneur Weekly
Professor M.S. Rao and Carol Barkes
Soft Leadership Skills and Communication Tools: When the stakes are high in business, emotions can impede communication skills and hurt leadership ability. Professor M.S. Rao, Ph.D., and Carol Barkes, CPM offer tools to take control of your reactions in the heat of the moment. Character, charisma, and conscience are a few of the 'elemental C’s' that are essential in achieving soft leadership skills according to Professor Rao, Founder of MSR Leadership Consultants India and Author of “Soft Leadership: An Innovative Leadership Style to Resolve Conflicts Amicably through Soft Skills and Negotiation Skills to Achieve Global Stability, Peace and Prosperity” . Learn how to become an amicable and respected leader by harnessing the power of these essential skills. Next, conflict resolution expert, mediator, national speaker, and educator from Media Ambassadors and co-author of "Success Breakthroughs: Leading Entrepreneurs and Professionals Reveal Their Secrets for Breaking Through to Success", Carol Barkes, dives into the connection between neuroscience and effective conflict resolution. Carol explores the human psyche and offers tips to become a world-class negotiator. Discover how to take your business and leadership skills to the next level. [00:00:00] Refine Your Personality, Behavior, and Attitude [00:06:00] Nine Elemental “C”s Essential to Soft Leadership [00:11:30] A Tool Set for Leading People with an Open Mind [00:18:21] Understand Neuroscience for Conflict Resolution [00:26:23] Slow Down and Learn How to Listen [00:33:21] Difficult Conversations in Volatile Environments