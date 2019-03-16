Entrepreneur Weekly
Trip Hunter, Brock Felt, and Erik Casarez
Build a Strong Team to Achieve Success: Teamwork makes the dream work! Today's guests, Trip Hunter, Brock Felt, and Eric Casarez share how you can arm your team with the tools they need for long term success. Startups should focus on acquiring talent with a diverse skill set according to Trip Hunter and Brock Felt of dot, a marketing company which helps businesses launch new products. Find out how dot can help your business avoid common pitfalls while going to market. Then, after ten years of being a front man in the military, Erik Casarez, began an entrepreneurial journey with his wife. Together, they co-founded Green Ledger CPA to help new business owners make sense of the slew of paperwork that comes with owning your own company. Learn how to simplify your small business accounting with the help of Green Ledger CPA. [00:00:00] Build a Team with Diverse Skill Sets [00:05:33] Launching a Product with the Pros at dot [00:11:30] You Don't Have to Do it All on Your Own [00:18:21] Simplify Small Business Accounting [00:26:51] Vision, Mission, and Values from a Veteran [00:33:21] Get Your Priorities Straightened Out