Entrepreneur Weekly
Tommy Baker and James Purpura
Lean into Fear, Take Responsibility, and Create Your Path Are you sitting on the sidelines of your life? It’s time to jump in the game and Tommy Baker of Resist Average Academy and Author of “The Leap of Your Life: How to Redefine Risk, Quit Waiting For 'Someday,' and Live Boldly”, shares his wisdom on where to start. Sometimes a seemingly small, inconsequential decision will give you that spark of forward momentum you’ve been searching for. Listen in for Tommy’s breakdown of some of the prominent myths for success and growth. Next, we learn how understanding your perceptions and emotions can help you take responsibility of your life. James Purpura, Co-Founder of Powerful U, explains how he took charge of his path and created a program to assist others in doing the same. Tune in for tips on understanding how using a positive mindset can open up endless opportunities. [00:00:00] Courage to Step into Your Next Leap [00:05:03] Overcoming Your Fear and Doubt [00:11:30] Dispelling Myths of Success and Growth [00:18:21] From Victim to Creator of Your Life [00:27:18] Taking Back the Power of Choice [00:33:22] Harness a Positive Mindset for Success