Entrepreneur Weekly
Chris Farrell and Jeffrey Hayzlett
Later Entrepreneurship and Becoming a Hero Company: Turning 65 doesn’t mean it’s time to retire; in fact, many are becoming entrepreneurs in the second half of life. We are joined by Chris Farrell, Author of “Purpose and a Paycheck: Finding Meaning, Money, and Happiness in the Second Half of Life”, who explains the surge of those creating new careers after retirement age. Experienced workers are creative, productive, and can offer some sage advice that is incredibly valuable. Thinking about retiring? Chris can shed some light on achieving healthy, active, and purposeful aging by creating a new business or pursuing a path you’re passionate about. Then, are you ready for your company to be a part of something bigger? We chat with Jeffrey Hayzlett, Chairman and CEO of C-Suite Network and Author of “The Hero Factor: How Great Leaders Transform Organizations and Create Winning Cultures”, who shares how he came to know and work with The Hero Club. Jeffrey gives us an inside look at creating a hero culture within your business and how having a clearly defined mission can take your business to the next level. Listen now for the traits of a hero leader.