Entrepreneur Weekly
Dr. David Rodriguez and Matt Ross
Cultivate a Caring Culture and Activate Your Inner Artist: In business, it’s important to appreciate your employees so they have the confidence to take care of their customers. Dr. David Rodriguez, Global Chief Human Resources Officer of Marriott International, discusses the importance of building a strong culture for your company. Leaders that actually walk the talk help transform an ordinary moment into a special experience. Hear stories about how the Marriott family planted the seeds for a solid, caring business team. Next, we step into the world of creativity and explore the possibilities that it can open up. Matt Ross, Founder and CEO of One River School of Art and Design, shares why he felt compelled to start a school that would expand minds. Matt explains that their courses really spice things up by taking away the boredom factor that can sneak in when taking a single focus art medium class. Tune in for tips on finding the inspiration to chase your passion and create the career of your dreams. [00:00:00] Bring Your Spirit to Work with You [00:06:12] Become a Leader Who Really Cares [00:11:30] Culture is the Life Blood of a Company [00:18:20] Art is Essential to Your Wellness [00:27:15] Boredom is Creativity’s Greatest Enemy [00:33:21] Excite Your Brain, Chase Your Passion