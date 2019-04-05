Entrepreneur Weekly
Mike Donoghue, Kyle Lelli, and Cameron Mitchell
Opinions That Count and Five Cultural Pillars: Do you really want to know what your consumers are thinking? Well, there is a way to shift through influencers and hear the opinions of your loyal followers! Mike Donoghue, Founder and CEO of Alpha Group, and Kyle Lelli, General Manager of The Tylt, join us to explain their brilliant platform that can help businesses capture the pulse of their target audience. Hear how The Tylt, Pigeon, Project Text, and Elsewhere can help your company thrive and deliver what your customers crave. Then, we learn about the culture and values behind a company that was started by a man with a troubled past. Cameron Mitchell, Author of “YES IS THE ANSWER. WHAT IS THE QUESTION?”, explains the five cultural pillars that he founded his restaurant chain on. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants puts their people first and that appreciation is passed on to their guests. If you’re ready to define your mission and crush your goals then listen now for Cameron’s tips that will set you on the right path. [00:00:00] Share Your Opinion Where It Counts [00:05:32] Showcase Topics with Real-Time Polling [00:11:31] Capture Opinions of Target Audience [00:18:21] It All Began with Culture and Values [00:28:07] Built by Our People For Our People [00:33:22] Integrity, Hard Work, and Goal Setting