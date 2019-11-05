My Queue

Podcast / Entrepreneur Weekly
Entrepreneur Weekly
Entrepreneur Weekly
Real Estate on Your Terms with Wholesaling, Inc.
The housing market is a roller coaster of exciting investments and there is more than one way to get in on the action. Co-founder and CEO of Wholesaling, Inc., Cody Hofhine, joins us to discuss their unique way to use real estate to your advantage. If you’re diligent, study the laws of the states you’re doing business in, and market correctly then wholesaling doesn’t require a realtor’s license. Cody explains the importance of discovering the story behind deeply discounted properties in order to help sellers solve the problem they are faced with. Assigning a contract or double closing on a property, depending on the state, can offer speed and convenience to sellers in a tight situation and put money in your pocket. If you have the courage to fail your way forward, not let life tell you no, and forge your own path to the life you dream of then listen to Cody’s tips now.   [00:00:00] Break the Mold, Do it Your Way [00:05:43] Creating a New Path to Success [00:11:30] Let Drive and Hustle Replace Funds [00:18:21] Solve Problems with the Real Story [00:27:46] Take Massive Imperfect Actions [00:33:21] Completely Avoid Analysis Paralysis
The Playbook

Hosted by Dave Meltzer, The Playbook features sports icons who are using their post-athletic careers to enter the world of entrepreneurship.
Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews!
I’ve been in the trenches with some of the best performers in the world – some who shift how we conceive what’s possible — others who have pushed their own boundaries — ranging from hall of fame athletes to action sport game-changers, entrepreneurs, Mixed Martial Artists, to musicians who influence the rhythm of the world. I’m Dr. Michael Gervais, and I’m excited to decode the many paths toward mastery and provide applied practices that we can all use to be and do more in our lives.
Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
How Success Happens chats with Polar Explorers, ultra marathoners, authors, artists and a range of other unique personalities to better understand the traits that make excellence possible.
In his new series Action and Ambition, featured on Entrepreneur.com, your host Andrew Medal goes behind the scenes to learn the backstories, mindsets, and actions of the world's most ambitious people.
Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.