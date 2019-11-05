Entrepreneur Weekly
Real Estate on Your Terms with Wholesaling, Inc.
The housing market is a roller coaster of exciting investments and there is more than one way to get in on the action. Co-founder and CEO of Wholesaling, Inc., Cody Hofhine, joins us to discuss their unique way to use real estate to your advantage. If you’re diligent, study the laws of the states you’re doing business in, and market correctly then wholesaling doesn’t require a realtor’s license. Cody explains the importance of discovering the story behind deeply discounted properties in order to help sellers solve the problem they are faced with. Assigning a contract or double closing on a property, depending on the state, can offer speed and convenience to sellers in a tight situation and put money in your pocket. If you have the courage to fail your way forward, not let life tell you no, and forge your own path to the life you dream of then listen to Cody’s tips now. [00:00:00] Break the Mold, Do it Your Way [00:05:43] Creating a New Path to Success [00:11:30] Let Drive and Hustle Replace Funds [00:18:21] Solve Problems with the Real Story [00:27:46] Take Massive Imperfect Actions [00:33:21] Completely Avoid Analysis Paralysis