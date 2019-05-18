



Entrepreneur Weekly

Fight the New Drug and Money Ripples

The world is full of temptation and there are those out there trying to help many steer clear of taking the wrong path. Unfortunately, pornography has a scary underbelly and Doug Osmond, Director of Nonprofit Development for Fight the New Drug, explains the effort they are putting behind educating the public on this growing problem. Understanding how the porn industry is linked to human trafficking and hearing about the scientific effects it can have on one’s brain may open your eyes to a scary world you didn’t know existed. Learn more about how you can help others fight this addiction. Then, are you working too much and letting life fly by? It’s time to start making the most of your money and Chris Miles, Cash Flow Expert and Anti-Financial Advisor for Money Ripples, joins us to discuss how you can reallocate your funds in order to have a more relaxed way of living. Taking an equal look at your income and expenses can make it possible to free up cash flow that you didn’t realize was being misused. Tune in for more on financial freedom and Chris’ book, Beyond Rice and Beans, which can help you live comfortably without sacrificing what you love. [00:00:00] Opening Your Eyes to a Problem [00:06:10] FIGHTERS Stand Up to Educate [00:11:30] Be a Voice, Spread the Message [00:18:21] Help From an Anti-financial Advisor [00:26:30] Reallocate Funds, Free Up Time [00:33:21] The Cash Flow You’ve Been Missing