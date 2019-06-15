Entrepreneur Weekly
ElliQ’s Cognitive Technology and Chamber.Media’s Brand Awareness Tips
Staying social and active are some of the key factors in maintaining a healthy lifestyle as we age. There is a rising separation between the older and newer generations as technology advances which can actually hinder the aging population’s lifestyles. Depression, loneliness, and degradation of health in the elderly can be fought with the introduction of a social robotic companion, ElliQ. Dor Skuler, CEO and Founder of Intuition Robotics, explains how their latest invention can help seniors stay engaged, connected, and feeling well in the digital age. If you know someone that could use a social companion find out how this cognitive robot can help preserve independence in the second half of life. After that, we learn about the value of social media marketing with Travis Chambers, Founder and Chief Media Hacker of Chamber.Media. He explains clever strategies that can be used to increase your views and shares, as well as helping you understand the benefits of an ad funnel. Travis shares his career success story that began with a viral YouTube video titled “The real meaning of MPH”, and was skyrocketed by a Turkish Airlines commercial featuring Kobe Bryant and Lionel Messi. Hear his tips on making the most of your marketing distribution budget and increasing your brand awareness. [00:00:00] Stay Connected with ElliQ [00:06:01] Learn Something New Every Day [00:11:35] The Importance of a Consultant [00:18:26] Shareable Social Over Viral [00:25:32] Increase Your Brand Awareness [00:33:27] Ad Funnels Convert to Profit