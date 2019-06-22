Entrepreneur Weekly
Four Principles to a Healthier You with iN3 Nutrition
What do you see when you look in the mirror? Do you feel that you are at your personal best? There is no denying that our physical health is closely linked to our overall well-being. If you aren't feeling top notch, need more energy, or just a boost of self esteem, there are some simple steps you can follow to find yourself again. Jason Phillips, Founder and CEO of iN3 Nutrition, shares his story that unfortunately began with recovering from anorexia and led to a path of wellness that has had a ripple effect on many others. He explains why it’s necessary to break unhealthy habits and thought processes in order to have the life you’ve always dreamed of. Jason also tells us that it’s possible to maintain a healthy lifestyle without sacrificing everything that you love. At the Nutritional Coaching Institute, he and his team have developed application based courses, and he explains that understanding theory is great but you really must know how to apply those theories to your life. If you’re ready to change your life, listen in for Jason’s four core principles to create a better you. [00:00:00] Facing Yourself in the Mirror [00:05:26] From Anorexia to a Nutrition [00:11:30] A Healthy Paradigm Shift [00:18:21] The Meaning of Macro Diet [00:25:38] Using Practical Application [00:33:21] Four Healthy Core Principles